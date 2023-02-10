Where reality meets imagination:  14th edition of the India Art Fair is here

By Express News Service

The 14th edition of the India Art Fair, which is touted as one of the biggest commercial art events in all of South Asia, opened in the city’s NSIC Ground’s on Thursday. Led in partnership with BMW India, this Fair—it will continue till February 12—will showcase works by a breadth of talent from the art world. Apart from showcasing works by the masters, the Fair is instrumental in shining the spotlight on leading and emerging contemporary names as well as digital artists. With participation of more than 85 exhibitors, including 71 galleries and 14 institutions, this one-of-a-kind Fair is also a great learning ground for young art enthusiasts.

