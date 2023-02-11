BJP’s ‘jahan jhuggi, wahan makan’ has fallen flat, says AAP’s Durgesh

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged that PM Modi had promised ‘jahan jhuggi, wahan makan’ before the elections but the BJP is engaged in destroying Delhi. The party said that the people are crying in front of BJP leaders, but it is breaking houses in Mehrauli.

The AAP claimed that the BJP is also giving notices to demolish slums in Madipur-Motinagar-Tughlakabad. The party said that the BJP is making poor people bear the brunt of its MCD defeat by bulldozing slums in the city.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said that before every election, whether it is for the Vidhan Sabha or for the MCD, BJP leaders go to the people and promise to build pucca houses for them. They had promised the people living in jhuggis across Delhi a two-room house with facilities such as a kitchen, toilet, fresh water and electricity.

This is what the PM had promised to the residents of the city before the MCD election last year, as well as before the Vidhan Sabha elections of 2020. But what is it that the AAP is seeing everywhere, the BJP and its agencies are going around uprooting the houses of those who reside in the jhuggis.

Pathak said, “Since this morning the BJP and its agencies have been involved in uprooting several households in Mehrauli. There are several videos circulating on social media in which we can see the poor residents begging the Delhi Police personnel to not uproot their houses. The videos also show the poor residents begging in front of leaders of the BJP and asking them for help. We had made just a simple demand, which is that the BJP should fulfill the promise that it had made to these slum-dwellers before the election.”

Pathak further said that the BJP-led agencies have similarly issued notices to break down houses in Modinagar, Madhipur slum cluster in Punjabi Bagh and another slum cluster in Tughlakabad.

“This is what the BJP has been doing and we will protest against such act of the party. These are our own people, and you cannot just displace them. Where does the BJP expect these thousands of families to go all of a sudden? These are our own people and where do you expect them to go overnight?” he said.

