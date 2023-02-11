Home Cities Delhi

‘Consensual relationship’: Delhi HC grants bail to POCSO accused

Published: 11th February 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO-childabuse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court granted bail to a 21-year-old man accused in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case after taking note of his argument that his relationship with a 17-year-old minor girl was consensual and the couple, who are having a baby, is willing to get married. 

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani was hearing the bail plea of the man who was charged under Sections 363, 366, 366A and 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Highlighting three previous cases, the applicant’s counsel argued that the high court has consistently held a lenient view in cases under the POCSO Act, where it appears that in respect of the offence alleged, there was approval-in-fact though not consent-in-law; and the age difference between the accused and the prosecutrix was minimal.  

The man was in custody for more than one year as on January 16 in the case registered in November 2021.
“...the prosecutrix, who is present in person along with her parents, has categorically stated that she is desirous of marrying the petitioner, with whom she already has a child. The prosecutrix stands by her statement even today,” it was stated.

It was also argued that since the charge has not yet been framed, the impediment of section 29 of the POCSO Act does not get triggered. 

