Delhi: 14 Badli colonies to get sewer lines

Govt says about 1.3 lakh people living in the area will get relief from sewer problems.

Published: 11th February 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

After the completion of the project worth `28 crore, about 1.3 lakh people living in the colonies and villages in Badli will get relief from sewer problems | File Photo

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi government on Friday announced to provide individual house sewer connections in 14 colonies and one village of Badli. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia approved the plan to provide sewer line connections to all the houses in the colonies and villages of the assembly constituency.

“The Dy CM has given the go ahead to Delhi Jal Board’s plan to provide sewer line connections to all houses in one village including 14 colonies in the area. After the completion of this project worth `28 crore, about 1.3 lakh people living in these colonies and villages will get relief from sewer problems,” the government said.

Deputy CM Sisodia said that the jal board has decided to connect sewer connections of different houses in the Badli. Around 27,740 house sewer connections will be added. He said that after the completion of the sewer connection work in the area, the residents of the colonies will get relief from sewer problems as well as a clean and pollution-free environment.

The Delhi government is working in a phased manner towards better sewerage management and ensuring 24-hour water supply across the capital. In order to make the Yamuna clean and the environment better, it is necessary to extend sewer lines and provide connections to every household. 

In the Badli assembly constituency, Jal board will extend the domestic sewer connection line to the houses of the consumers of the area, so that people do not have to face sewer problems. Along with this, there is no need to take approval from the concerned agencies for the sewer line connection. 

“The government has been able to supply free drinking water and the sewerage management has also been improved. In this sequence, it is giving free sewer connections in unauthorised colonies. This scheme will prove to be important in sewage management and cleaning of the Yamuna project.

Earlier getting a sewer connection was very expensive. To get a sewer connection, people had to pay development, connection, and road-cutting charges. CM Arvind Kejriwal has made it free and lakhs of people are taking advantage of it,” Sisodia added.

