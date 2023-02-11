Home Cities Delhi

In run-up to G-20 summit, NDMC to host international food festival from today

Countries like China, Turkey, Japan and Mexico, 14 Indian states, and 11 seven-star hotels will set up food stalls with their signature cuisine at the G20-themed International Food Festival this week

NDMC gets ready for a colourful G20 as tulips have started blooming on its premises | NDMC Twitter account

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national cuisines of four countries and signature dishes of 14 states will be at display at the International Food Festival being hosted this weekend in the run-up to the G-20 summit, officials said.
The festival will be organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday and Sunday at the Talkatora Stadium, and the Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the event.

Countries like China, Turkey, Japan and Mexico, 14 Indian states, and 11 seven-star hotels will set up food stalls with their signature cuisine at the G20-themed International Food Festival this weekend, officials said. The food festival on the themes of ‘Taste the World’ and ‘International Year of Millets’ will be held at Talkatora Stadium on Saturday and Sunday and will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.

According to officials, signature cuisines from 14 states and UTs, including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, Kashmir, UP, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Manipur and Meghalaya will be available for the public.

Besides, more than 11 hotels, including Taj Palace, Taj Mahal, The Connaught, Taj Ambassador, Le Meridien, ITC Maurya, The Park, The Claridges, The Lalit and City Park, will also put up stalls with their signature food items, an NDMC official said.

Also, the Ministry of Agriculture will put up eight stalls in the food festival on the theme of the international year of millets.  Mother dairy will also be presenting its milk products. The officials said that the Delhi prisons department is also participating with the Tihar Baking School. Speaking on the preparation, officials said that the civic council said the NDMC is providing the required space/stall and other on-site logistic support to all participants. 

