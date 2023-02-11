Home Cities Delhi

MCD schools to focus on local language, gender eqality 

Published: 11th February 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD office.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will implement National Education Policy-2020 in all the civic body-run schools, the corporation said on Friday. The civic body said that it will achieve all the objectives specified by the NEP, including encouragement to use local language and gender sensitization among others.

“The department thus aims to achieve all the objectives specified in NEP, 2020. MCD planned to promote the use of the mother tongue as the medium of imparting education at the primary level. The Education Department will facilitate the schools where children would be encouraged to utilise their local language,” the MCD said in its statement.

The civic body also said that it will transform all of its schools into a co-ed facilities where girls and boys will study together. The move is aligned with educating students about gender equality. “MCD would focus on educating the students about gender equality at the early childhood stage.

With this objective, the MCD is planning to transform its double-shifted municipal schools into single-shift schools, so as to allow the mingling of the boys and girls from an early age which is mandatory for inculcating the necessary values like respecting opposite gender,” it said in the statement.

