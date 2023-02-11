Pusa Road to get revamped: Govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government on Friday announced to beautify Pusa Road and the road from Haryana Maitri Bhawan to Parwana Road cut. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia approved the project worth Rs 11.28 crore for road strengthening.

The projects include the strengthening of Pusa Road from Pusa roundabout to Dayal Chowk, Pusa Institute, the internal lane from Ratanpuri Chowk to Pusa Employment Exchange Gate and OP Bharti Marg and Road number 42 from Haryana Maitri Bhawan to Parwana Road Cut and further to Outer Ring Road.

The Deputy CM said, “His government is working in a planned way to strengthen the roads of the city. Given that these roads were constructed long ago they are currently in need of maintenance. Thus the work of maintenance and beautification is being started here now. To avoid any further inconvenience to the commuters, PWD officials have been asked to complete the work in the stipulated time and ensure all the safety guidelines.”

It is to be noted that strengthening of Pusa Road from Pusa Round About to Dayal Chowk, Pusa Institute, the internal lane from Ratanpuri Chowk to Pusa Employment Exchange Gate and OP Bharti Marg will be done at the cost of Rs 8.55 crore. Whereas, Road number 42 from Haryana Maitri Bhawan to Parwana Road Cut and further to Outer Ring Road will be strengthened at the cost of Rs 2.72 crore.

