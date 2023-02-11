Sexual assault on kid: NHRC seeks report from Delhi chief secy 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission on Friday sent notices to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora in a case of alleged sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl by her teacher inside the premises of a school in the city.

Taking a suo-motu cognizance of the media reports, the Commission said that the incident raises a serious issue of human rights violations of the victim. “The report sought from the Chief Secretary and the Police Commissioner should include the action taken against the responsible teacher, the current status of the investigation, and the status of the counseling and statutory relief provided to the victim girl,” an NHRC official said. The incident came to light on February 8 when the parents of the victim girl lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police.

As per the complainant, the parents of the victim child, the incident took place 4-5 days ago when the child was allegedly lured by the accused teacher and taken to a secluded place inside the school where he sexually assaulted her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said the victim child was counseled after the incident was reported. The NHRC further observed that such incidents tarnish the image of the schools and teachers.

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission on Friday sent notices to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora in a case of alleged sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl by her teacher inside the premises of a school in the city. Taking a suo-motu cognizance of the media reports, the Commission said that the incident raises a serious issue of human rights violations of the victim. “The report sought from the Chief Secretary and the Police Commissioner should include the action taken against the responsible teacher, the current status of the investigation, and the status of the counseling and statutory relief provided to the victim girl,” an NHRC official said. The incident came to light on February 8 when the parents of the victim girl lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police. As per the complainant, the parents of the victim child, the incident took place 4-5 days ago when the child was allegedly lured by the accused teacher and taken to a secluded place inside the school where he sexually assaulted her. Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said the victim child was counseled after the incident was reported. The NHRC further observed that such incidents tarnish the image of the schools and teachers.