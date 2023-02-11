Home Cities Delhi

Sexual assault on kid: NHRC seeks report from Delhi chief secy 

Taking a suo-motu cognizance of the media reports, the Commission said that the incident raises a serious issue of human rights violations of the victim.

Published: 11th February 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual harassment, School sexual assault

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The National Human Rights Commission on Friday sent notices to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora in a case of alleged sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl by her teacher inside the premises of a school in the city.

Taking a suo-motu cognizance of the media reports, the Commission said that the incident raises a serious issue of human rights violations of the victim. “The report sought from the Chief Secretary and the Police Commissioner should include the action taken against the responsible teacher, the current status of the investigation, and the status of the counseling and statutory relief provided to the victim girl,” an NHRC official said. The incident came to light on February 8 when the parents of the victim girl lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police.

As per the complainant, the parents of the victim child, the incident took place 4-5 days ago when the child was allegedly lured by the accused teacher and taken to a secluded place inside the school where he sexually assaulted her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said the victim child was counseled after the incident was reported.  The NHRC further observed that such incidents tarnish the image of the schools and teachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual assault minor NHRC school teacher
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp