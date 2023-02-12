‘Note’ worthy| Raashi Khanna on much-awaited series Farzi

Sharmistha Ghosal By

Express News Service

After impressing all with her portrayal of Dr Aliya Choksi in the web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness last year, actor Raashi Khanna is all set for a kickass start this year with the much-awaited series Farzi directed by Raj & DK.

Serving as actor Shahid Kapoor’s launchpad in the world of OTT, Farzi has Raashi in a pivotal role. She plays Megha whose expertise lies in sniffing out the fakest of fake notes. Besides Farzi, Raashi will also be seen on the big screen along with Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in Yodha by Dharma Productions. We talk to her about Farzi and more.

What drew you to Farzi?

I am a huge fan of Raj & DK since I watched The Family Man. They established themselves as pioneers of the long format and I was excited to be a part of a series where there were amazing characters with their backstories. Also, it’s Shahid’s OTT debut, so that was a pull for me. Vijay Sethupathi is also there and it’s exciting as an actor to work and learn from them.

Raashi Khanna

How did you prepare for your role?

My character Megha is in her 30s, very driven and passionate, and is the Byomkesh Bakshi of fake notes. Most women will be able to relate to her since she represents the trials that women go through to constantly prove their worth in their professions. She is loveable and every small victory of hers will make you smile. I had to learn a lot of new things for this role and had sessions with Raj & DK to know all about fake currencies and other related things. It was challenging and exciting.

Did you like working on a series?

A series is very different from a film because characters are more fleshed out and have backstories. Somewhere down the line, we become the characters we play on screen and while doing my scenes with Vijay, I felt like Megha for 15-16 days. A series gives you more time to prepare and get into the skin of the character.

What’s happening in your career as a singer?

For the past two years, my whole focus has gone into acting but singing is somewhere in the back of my mind. I am waiting for the right opportunity to collaborate or come out with something by myself. I have sung in Telugu and I would love to sing a song in Hindi some time.

As an actor all these years, how has the experience been?

You get to play so many different roles, step into other people’s shoes and start thinking like them. You become more empathetic, start understanding yourself better and stop being judgmental. Also, the fact that every day you are on set with so many creative people, teaches you so much. In these eight to nine years, I have grown both as a human being and as an artiste and I am grateful for that.

How strong are you in real life?

I am very strong and my strength comes from spirituality. Success has not gone into my head and I think, am too gentle as a human being.

Your fashion choices?

I believe in comfort and mostly I am in my pyjamas, co-ords, and dresses depending on my mood. I am not much of a jewellery person and I believe in simple style. Sometimes, it’s all heels and at times it’s sneakers for me, since I keep experimenting with my looks but there’s an underlying elegance.

Your fitness regimen?

I am called a gym rat by many, but I am more conscious of my health not for being a certain size but for being fit. I don’t go on crash diets, eat simple balanced food, work out five days a week and meditate. My fitness routine is a combination of cardio, kickboxing, HIIT and bodyweight training. .

Streaming on Amazon Prime

