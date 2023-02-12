Youth who drove Delhi woman cop to take her life arrested in UP 

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old Sonu Bhalotiya has been arrested in connection with the suicide of a woman police constable in Delhi. The Crime Branch sleuths arrested the youth from Uttar Pradesh.

Bhalotiya was declared a proclaimed offender and a cash reward of Rs 20,000 was announced to help trace him.

The victim was posted at Palam police station. She died by suicide on August 3, 2021, after being harassed by Bhalotiya.

The youth came in contact with the victim's sister in 2020. Thereafter, he got closer to the victim, claiming that he was a resident of a villager nearer to hers. He convinced her that he is unmarried.

He gained access to the victim's email ID and password and managed to collect the contact details, photos and videos from her Google account. In 2021, the victim informed her sister about how she is being harassed by Bhalotiya. It was then that she came to know that he was already married. Following this, she blocked his mobile number. However, he kept on contacting her through different numbers.

In the meantime, the victim's engagement was fixed with another man. Bhalotiya was furious and threatened her that if she didn't talk to him he would reveal everything relating to them to her fiance. After this, the victim slipped into depression and took her life.

The suspect has been evading arrest for a long time.

"Lately, the police got a tip-off that the accused was hiding in Meerut. Thereafter, on the basis of technical surveillance, a raid was conducted in the area resulting in Sonu's arrest," a police officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

