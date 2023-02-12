Home Cities Delhi

Youth who drove Delhi woman cop to take her life arrested in UP 

The police swung into action after they got a tip-off that Sonu Bhalotiya was hiding in Meerut.

Published: 12th February 2023 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old Sonu Bhalotiya has been arrested in connection with the suicide of a woman police constable in Delhi. The Crime Branch sleuths arrested the youth from Uttar Pradesh. 

Bhalotiya was declared a proclaimed offender and a cash reward of Rs 20,000 was announced to help trace him.

The victim was posted at Palam police station. She died by suicide on August 3, 2021, after being harassed by Bhalotiya.

The youth came in contact with the victim's sister in 2020. Thereafter, he got closer to the victim, claiming that he was a resident of a villager nearer to hers. He convinced her that he is unmarried.

He gained access to the victim's email ID and password and managed to collect the contact details, photos and videos from her Google account. In 2021, the victim informed her sister about how she is being harassed by Bhalotiya. It was then that she came to know that he was already married. Following this, she blocked his mobile number. However, he kept on contacting her through different numbers.

In the meantime, the victim's engagement was fixed with another man. Bhalotiya was furious and threatened her that if she didn't talk to him he would reveal everything relating to them to her fiance. After this, the victim slipped into depression and took her life.

The suspect has been evading arrest for a long time.

"Lately, the police got a tip-off that the accused was hiding in Meerut. Thereafter, on the basis of technical surveillance, a raid was conducted in the area resulting in Sonu's arrest," a police officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide Woman cop harassment
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp