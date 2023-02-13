Delhi: Four arrested for kidnapping infant boy

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four persons, including three women, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 4-month-old boy as one of them had a desire of having a son, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place on February 6 when a 22-year-old woman reported that her infant son has been kidnapped by a man in his mid-twenties from Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini.

The police registered an FIR under section 365 (kidnapping) of the IPC. A DCP(Rohini) Rajneesh Garg said a special team was formed to locate the child and the suspect was identified through CCTV footage.

The cops traced the man to a woman whom he had called on the phone. The woman was identified through digital tracing and was arrested. During interrogation, it was revealed that Reema, who is a widow and mother of three daughters was longing for a son and had contacted her real sister Seema for it. The baby was rescued and is safe.

