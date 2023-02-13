Delhi government nod to 34km-long sewer lines in 39 Najafgarh colonies

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday announced the laying of a 34 km long sewer line in 39 unauthorised colonies of Najafgarh. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Sunday approved a plan in this regard and said that the move will benefit nearly 55,000 people living in these colonies.

The Deputy CM said that the government is working in a phased manner for laying various sewer lines in different areas of the city and also clean the Yamuna river. “We have set a target to completely clean the Yamuna river by 2025. Here, the sewage is discharged into the drains without treatment, due to which the extremely polluted sewage water falls into the river. The sewer lines being laid by the Delhi Jal Board will be a huge step towards cleaning the river,” he said.

Sisodia said, “With the aim of keeping Delhi clean and making Yamuna pollution-free, free sewer connections are being provided to the city residents under Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojana. Earlier getting a sewer connection was expensive. People had to pay development, connection, and road-cutting charges to get a sewer connection but now the government has made it free.”

He further said that due to the lack of a sewerage system in the area, sewage is released in the local pond, septic tank, or storm water drains, which fall into the Yamuna river, hence adding to the pollution level of the river. In such a situation, every house will be connected to sewage to reduce these water-polluting elements.

The Delhi government said that Yamuna has to be cleaned on priority. The objective is new STPs, and DSTPs under Yamuna cleaning cell construction, upgradation of existing STPs up to 10/10, capacity enhancement, laying of sewerage network in unauthorised colonies, septage management; desilting of trunk/peripheral sewer lines, providing sewer connections in pre-notified areas, trapping of drains under ISP and in-situ treatment of drains so that people do not face any sewer related problem.

