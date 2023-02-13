Delhi: On run for two years, man held for cop’s suicide

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man, who had been absconding for nearly two years in abetment to suicide case of a lady constable, was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police from UP’s Meerut, an official said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Sonu Bhalotiya, had been declared a proclaimed offender with a bounty of Rs 20,000 on his head.

Sharing details, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said in August 2021, a PCR call was received at Palam Village police station regarding suicide by one lady constable of the Delhi Police. The complaint was filed by the deceased’s sister alleging that her sister had committed suicide because of harassment by one Sonu Bhalotia.

Accordingly, a case was registered and a team had been tracking the accused for more than one and a half years and finally, secret information was received regarding his presence in Meerut.

“Thereafter, on the basis of technical surveillance, a raid was conducted in Meerut area and accused Sonu was apprehended from Sub Area, Meerut Cantt, UP,” the official said.

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man, who had been absconding for nearly two years in abetment to suicide case of a lady constable, was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police from UP’s Meerut, an official said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Sonu Bhalotiya, had been declared a proclaimed offender with a bounty of Rs 20,000 on his head. Sharing details, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said in August 2021, a PCR call was received at Palam Village police station regarding suicide by one lady constable of the Delhi Police. The complaint was filed by the deceased’s sister alleging that her sister had committed suicide because of harassment by one Sonu Bhalotia. Accordingly, a case was registered and a team had been tracking the accused for more than one and a half years and finally, secret information was received regarding his presence in Meerut. “Thereafter, on the basis of technical surveillance, a raid was conducted in Meerut area and accused Sonu was apprehended from Sub Area, Meerut Cantt, UP,” the official said.