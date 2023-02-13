Delhi: Two DJs who brutally killed a caterer nabbed from Bihar

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested the two DJs from Bihar’s Samastipur for allegedly killing a caterer during a wedding, earlier this week, an official said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Aman alias Ravi (22) and Anshul Verma (19), had fled to one of their relative’s houses in Bihar to evade arrest.

The incident took place in outer Delhi’s Rohini area in the early hours of Thursday when a scuffle broke out between the catering staff and members of the DJ team.

Reportedly, due to the shortage of plates, the catering staff had asked the DJ people to finish their dinner quickly so that their plates could be washed and reused.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Dr Rajneesh Garg said they had received a PCR call around 1 am at Prashant Vihar police station about a quarrel behind Sawariya Tent, Sector 12 Japanese Park, Rohini after which the police immediately reached the spot and found that the injured man had already been taken to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

“The injured, identified as Sandeep Thakur, was brought dead at the hospital,” the official said. Accordingly, the police registered a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention). The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch, said Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Ravindra Singh Yadav.“The suspects were identified through CCTV footage of the crime scene and they were later reportedly seen boarding Bihar Sampark Kranti Express,” the official said. A police team was sent to Bihar and during a raid at the accused Aman's aunt’s house, both were apprehended.

