‘Why is L-G keen to bulldoze temples?’: Sisodia

NEW DELHI: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that on one hand, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has withheld every single file of the Delhi government and on the other, he is accusing them of not letting him demolish temples. Sisodia said that the L-G’s actions raise doubts over his priorities.

“Why is he so keen to run bulldozers over temples in Delhi? It is deeply unfortunate that the L-G is choosing to play politics over such a sensitive matter that concerns dozens of old temples in Delhi. Any decision over making any amendment to religious structures cannot be taken in haste, let alone allowing them to be demolished. Is demolishing temples more important for him than sending government school teachers to Finland?” he said.

“The L-G calls himself the ‘local guardian’ of Delhi, why doesn’t he clear projects of public interest? Approval for appointment of principals, DERC Chairman, and legal counsels pending with the L-G. I fold my hands and beseech the LG to let the elected government function peacefully,” Sisodia said.

He stated that the L-G has issued a statement saying that he has called for files relating to the demolition of religious structures. “The L-G has claimed that the said files have been held up by my department. It is deeply unfortunate that the LG is choosing to play politics over such a sensitive matter. The matter in question concerns giving clearance for the demolition of several religious structures including many big temples that have existed for decades in the city. Any decision over making any amends to such structures can not be taken in haste, let alone allowing them to be demolished."

"We have been assessing all the factors concerning this matter. We do not want to hurt citizens’ religious sentiments and are studying the impact of such punitive action. Any decision taken without proper assessment may lead to an adverse situation in the society and thus we will only take a call over it after carefully examining each and every aspect,” Sisodia said.

He continued, “This is not an isolated matter, in 2015-16, we sent an amendment to the Education Act to the MHA for its clearance. Had the amendment been approved we would have been able to regulate private schools. But the MHA has been sitting on the file for seven years. Is it because he considers demolition of religious structures more urgent than giving good education to children?”

