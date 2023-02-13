Will postpone Feb 16 mayoral polls, Delhi LG office tells SC

By Express News Service

Nominated members cannot vote in the elections for the Mayor of MCD, the Supreme Court said on Monday while it postponed the polls which were scheduled to be held on February 16 to a date after Friday.

A day before SC was scheduled to hear the plea filed by AAP Candidate Shelly Oberoi barring nominated members from voting in mayoral elections and other meetings of the Corporation, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday had approved the CMs proposal to convene the adjourned first meeting of MCD on Feb 16 for the election of Mayor, Dy Mayor and six members to the standing committee.

Posting the plea for February 17 due to paucity of time, the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said, “Nominated members cannot vote at the elections; It is very clear Mr Jain. Are you disputing the fact that nominated members should not vote? That’s very well settled.”

For AAP, Advocate Shadan Farasat had told the court that Oberoi had also sought for conducting elections for the posts of Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee Members subsequent to the mayoral elections under the presiding authority of the elected mayor. “This is clear from the black letter of law,” Farasat told the bench.

Referring to Article 243R which bars nominated members from voting, Senior Advocate AM Singhvi also for AAP said that the decision of nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the posts was unconstitutional.

For LG, ASG Sanjay Jain agreed for postponing the elections that were scheduled for February 16 to a date after SCs hearing.

Along with time-bound completion, AAP in the plea has also sought for removal of Satya Sharma as Pro Tem presiding officer, summoning a meeting within a week and not adjourning the MCD house till the holding of Mayor elections.

