Delhi excise policy: Court extends ad firm director’s ED custody till Feb 20 

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The remand of Rajesh Joshi, the media manager of AAP, who was arrested last week for allegedly laundering the kickback money received from the Delhi liquor scam and later using it to fund AAP’s elections campaign in Goa, was extended by till February 20 as the ED sought more time to question him in the ongoing investigations.

Seeking extension, after Joshi’s remand period expired on Monday, ED counsels NK Matta and Mohammad Faizan Khan submitted before the special court that he (Joshi) needs to be confronted with “some material witnesses, who have made certain statements concerning Joshi’s role in the alleged money laundering”.

The ED counsels further submitted that although “the accused has already been confronted with some of the digital evidence and also with accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora”, Joshi needs “to be confronted with 4 more accused - one of who will return back to India only on February 17”.

This was important to further ascertain the route and payment patterns of the kickback, which was allegedly laundered after being generated by the liquor traders of the South Group – the beneficiaries of the ‘tweaked’ Delhi Excise policy, the ED alleged.

Seeking custody after his arrest on February 9, ED told the court that Joshi — the owner of Chariot Productions Media firm was involved in collecting `30 crore from the so-called South Group — beneficiaries of the tweaked policy - and delivering it to co-accused Vijay Nair. He also spent huge portions of the liquor kickback money for AAP’s campaigns during the 2022 Goa election.

Joshi’s name surfaced during the disclosure made by Dinesh Arora who has turned approver.

Joshi played a vital role in laundering: ED Rajesh Joshi, director of Chariot Productions Media Private Limited, was produced before Special Judge M K Nagpal, on the expiry of his four-day custodial interrogation. The ED said that Joshi played a vital role in laundering proceeds of crime.

