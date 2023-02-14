Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt clears way for Executive Enclave, nation to get new PMO soon

The Kejriwal government has approved the proposal upon the condition that the agency would take up 10 times compensatory plantation.

Revamped Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has granted permission to the Central Public Works Department to transplant trees from the site of the proposed Executive Enclave under the Central Vista project, officials said on Tuesday.

The Executive Enclave will come up on the south side of South Block in plot number 36/38 in the high-security Lutyens' Delhi.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cleared the way for (the) Prime Minister's (Executive) Enclave. The CPWD (Central Public Works Department) had sought permission for transplantation of 173 trees from (the) project site from (the) Delhi government and the chief minister has cleared the file, thereby expediting the project," an official said.

The Kejriwal government has approved the proposal upon the condition that the agency would take up 10 times compensatory plantation.

The Executive Enclave will be constructed under the Centre's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

Housing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), cabinet secretariat, India House and the National Security Council Secretariat, the Executive Enclave will cost an estimated Rs 1,189 crore.

India House will be used as a conference facility like the Hyderabad House where high-level talks, especially with top visiting leaders of various countries, are currently held.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

