Delhi: Man wanted in Jahangirpuri riots case arrested

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man, wanted for his alleged involvement in the 2022 northwest Delhi’s communal clashes, and who went absconding soon after the riots, was arrested by the Delhi Police, an official said on Monday. According to the official, the accused, identified as Salman alias Suleman, was evading arrest following which the Delhi Police Commissioner had declared a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest. For the past 9-10 months, the accused was frequently changing his locations and hiding at different locations in Mumbai and West Bengal. On April 16, 2022, Delhi, after a gap of two years, witnessed violent communal clashes in the Jahangirpuri area of the city in which eight police personnel and a civilian sustained injuries. Months later, the Crime Branch charge-sheeted 37 people in connection with the riots but eight accused remained absconding. DCP (North-West District) Jitendra Kumar Meena said a tip-off was received on February 11 about a suspicious person in the area, who was involved in Jahangirpuri Riots. Immediately, a team was formed which laid a trap near Mangal Bazar, Mahendra Park and nabbed the accused man. “On further investigation, it was found that the accused Salman was a wanted criminal in two attempts to murder cases and in one of them he had fled away from the hospital in injured condition as he had also sustained a gunshot injury,” the DCP said.