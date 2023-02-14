Gang using toeprints to forge documents busted, three held from cyber cafe

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A racket, allegedly involved in preparing fake documents like Aadhaar cards, was busted by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police with a revelation that the accused were using toe prints instead of fingerprints to make the forged documents.

In this connection, the police arrested three people, identified as Rohit alias Aakash, Pintu and Anurag, who were running this racket from a cyber cafe situated in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said they had received input that a cyber cafe is operating in A-Block, Jahangir Puri, Delhi wherein the fraudsters are getting prepared PAN Cards, Aadhaar Cards, Voter Cards and Driving License through fraudulent means.

Subsequently, a team was constituted which sent a decoy to the alleged cyber cafe. “The occupants of the cyber cafe agreed to prepare PAN cards, and Aadhaar cards through fraudulent means and also provided a SIM card for using the documents in the bank. On confirmation, the cyber cafe was raided and three persons were apprehended,” the official said. Out of the recovered documents, seven PAN Cards, nine Aadhaar cards and two voter cards were found issued under different names but had photographs of the same person. The police later identified this person as the owner of the cyber cafe namely Mohammed Kareem.

“Many of the PAN cards issued in different names were found in NSDL envelopes mentioning the address of the holder as Jahangirpuri, Delhi, which happens to be the same address where the alleged cyber cafe wa s being run,” the official said.

On interrogation, it emerged that the accused used ordinary people who don’t have any ID documents for preparing these documents and further misusing these documents. It also came out that the accused had opened a large number of bank accounts under different names.

