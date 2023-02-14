Govt approves project to lay 14km sewer lines in Bawana

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to connect unauthorised colonies and villages with sewer networks for better sewerage management in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday approved a project of laying a 14 km long sewer line in two unauthorised colonies and one village (Jat Khor) of Bawana and providing free sewer connections to as many as 4,824 houses.

In addition, one MLD capacity decentralised sewage treatment plant and three MLD capacity sewer pumping stations (SPS) will also be constructed. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that about 20,000 people will benefit from this project, worth Rs 68 crore.

The Deputy CM said that efforts are being made to make Yamuna clean by establishing a better sewerage management system for the city. He said that a 14 km long sewer line will be laid in two unauthorised colonies and one village.

Due to the lack of a proper sewerage system here, sewage is released into the local pond, septic tank or storm drains, which fall into the Yamuna river. This increases the pollution level of the river. In such a situation, to reduce these water-polluting elements, the Delhi government has decided to connect every household to the sewerage network. Sewerage coming out of here will be sent through sewer lines to the nearest sewage treatment plant (STP), after which the treated water will flow into the river.

Sisodia said that a sewer pumping station (SPS) of three MLD capacity will be constructed at Bawana to pump sewer water to the STP on behalf of the Delhi Jal Board. “The SPS will play an important role in making the water from the houses connected to the internal sewer line reach the STP. In SPS, sewer is diverted to STP through the motor pump.

Alarms would be installed in this sewage pumping station to warn about water overflow or any malfunction. This will give immediate warning to the officials of the Jal Board that the risk of sewage overflow has increased so that appropriate steps can be taken in time,” he said. “Monitoring of wastewater pumping stations will be done in real-time,” he added.

