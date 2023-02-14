Home Cities Delhi

HC notice on cops’ plea against trial court relief to Sharjeel, others

He believed in what he was doing. It is a very dangerous trend that things like these are noted in the order,” Jain submitted.

Published: 14th February 2023 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice on a plea moved by cops challenging the discharge of  Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha and eight others by a trial court in the Jamia violence case.

In his February 4 order, Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma had come heavily on the Delhi Police saying the investigative agencies should be able to decide the difference between dissent and insurrection and said Imam and others were roped in as ‘’scapegoats” in the 2019 case.

During the hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, cops opposed the observations of ASJ, saying it can adversely affect their investigation in the matter, and sought to pass interim direction to expunge them.

Justice Sharma, however, remarked: “I can’t interfere in the investigation. I am only going to say that observations against the investigating agency will not influence them at all. I will not expunge them.” The court further posted the matter for further hearing on March 16.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain appeared for cops, and argued, that the question is whether the law or conscience is to be governed. “The question is: Am I governed by law or conscience? Even a dacoit may have a conscience. Even Ajmal Kasab had a conscience. He believed in what he was doing. It is a very dangerous trend that things like these are noted in the order,” Jain submitted.

He also argued that the trial court admitted that riots created mayhem, saying, is it not the duty of the police to arrest those involved in it. In the order, ASJ Varma also referred to Gandhi’s quote: “Conscience is the source of dissent.

“The desideratum is for the investigative agencies to discern the difference between dissent and insurrection. The latter has to be quelled indisputably. However, the former has to be given space, a forum, for dissent is perhaps reflective of something which pricks a citizen’s conscience,” the order said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharjeel Imam Safoora Zargar Jamia violence case
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp