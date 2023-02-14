MCD to pass budget without Mayor

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After two-and-a-half decades, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will pass its annual budget through a bureaucratic process without any debate or discussion. The fiscal budget for the year 2023-24 will be passed by Centre-appointed special officer Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday or Wednesday.

As per the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Act, 1957, the budget for the upcoming fiscal year has to be cleared by February 15. According to Section 109 of the DMC Act (adoption of Budget estimates), the corporation must determine the rates at which various municipal taxes, rates and cesses shall be levied in the next following year on or before February 15 each year.

The civic body has faced a similar situation before as well. For over twelve years in total, the annual budgets have been passed by the officials as the House was in a “suspension state” during those years. Officials said that between March 1975 –July 1977, April 1980–February 1983 and January 1990—March 1997, the MCD affairs have been managed by the administrators, including the clearance of fiscal budgets.

The Centre-appointed special officer Ashwani Kumar is running the day-to-day affairs till a Mayor is elected.

However, the officials point out that the budget passed through the administrative route may have a major impact on the citizen’s life since policies or relief concerning the citizens which could have been incorporated in the budget through public discourse would not feature in the budget.

“A budget in MCD goes through a series of processes before it is passed by the House. After the draft is prepared, it is brought before the standing committee for approval. The committee puts the draft before the House for debate and discussion. Many amendments also get incorporated during the process and then it is cleared by the Mayor. The whole mechanism is paralysed in absence of the Mayor and the committee,” Anil Gupta, former Chief Law Officer of MCD said.

The civic body has presented budgetary proposals worth Rs 16,023 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

Of the total, nearly 27.87 per cent or Rs 4,465.85 crore has been set aside for sanitation, 20.82 per cent or Rs 3,335.84 crore for general administration (which includes salaries and running costs), 17.77 per cent or Rs 2,847.83 for the education sector, and 10.73 per cent or Rs 1719.49 crore for the public health and medical sectors. Delhi MCD has presented budgetary proposals worth Rs 16,023 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

