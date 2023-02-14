Home Cities Delhi

No Delhi Mayor elections on February 16, says SC

The decision came after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s office told the court that it would postpone the February 16 poll to a date after February 17.

Published: 14th February 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday postponed the mayoral polls for the Delhi civic body that were due February 16, observing that nominated members of the MCD House cannot vote in the elections.
The Supreme Court on February 8 sought responses of the office of the L-G, pro tem presiding officer of the House Satya Sharma of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and others on a plea filed by Shelly Oberoi, the AAP’s mayor candidate. 

A confrontation between the AAP and the BJP has led to three failed attempts to elect the mayor. The SC was due to hear Shelly Oberoi’s plea on Feb 15 urging the court to bar nominated members from voting in the mayoral elections. L-G VK Saxena on Sunday had cleared the CM’s proposal to convene the MCD meeting on Feb 16 for election of the mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee. The court posted the plea for February 17 citing paucity of time.

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala observes, “It is clear that the nominated members cannot vote in the elections.” For AAP, advocate Shadan Farasat told the court that Oberoi had also sought conducting the polls for the posts of deputy mayor and the standing committee members subsequent to the mayoral elections under the presiding authority of the elected mayor. 

