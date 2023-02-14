PM Modi to inaugurate 15-day tribal festival in Delhi on Feb 16: Minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the national Aadi Mahotsav—a festival to celebrate the Spirit of tribal crafts, culture and commerce Thursday at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Monday said that on the occasion, the PM would be given an overview of the products on display at various stalls. “The tribal affairs ministry is making all out efforts to ensure full participation and involvement of the tribal communities in realising Prime Minister’s vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

The emphasis on the organic production of products by the tribal communities can play a big role in combating the challenge of global warming,” said Munda. The present edition of the flagship event of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED) has the theme of “A Celebration of the Spirit of Tribal Crafts, Culture, Cuisine and Commerce”, which represents the basic ethos of tribal life. The festival will feature exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicrafts, handloom, paintings, jewellery, cane & bamboo, pottery, food & natural products, gifts & assortment, tribal cuisine and much more through 200 stalls to showcase this.

More than 1000 tribal artisans and artists from 28 States/UTs will be participating in the festival. This includes tribal cooks from 19 states and union territories for which 20 food stalls are being set up. Millets have been an integral part of the diet of tribal communities.

Giving more details, the minister said that an effort has been made to draw more and more artisans from remote areas producing lesser known and unique items to come and take part in Aadi Mahotsava being organised across the country.

