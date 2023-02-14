Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia meets govt school students who qualified JEE

He further added that a unique concept of ‘Reading Room’ has been started in schools where students can stay back in school till 8 pm and prepare for the competitions.

Published: 14th February 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday interacted with 45 students of Delhi government schools who qualified for JEE Mains. These students have scored above the 98 percentile in JEE (Mains). Patting the Delhi government, Sisodia counted the efforts done by their government in the education sector, “At Delhi government schools, the government is making IIT-JEE coaching available for them for free. The preparation classes are provided online as well as offline mode.” 

He further added that a unique concept of ‘Reading Room’ has been started in schools where students can stay back in school till 8 pm and prepare for the competitions.  A total of 496 students of Delhi government schools qualified for Mains and thereafter 74 cleared advanced as well, said Sisodia.

Sharing his experience, Asteek Narayan, who has secured 99.8 percentile in JEE said, “The school teachers and my father contributed the most in my preparation. Facilities provided today in government schools for the preparation of competitive exams have helped me a lot.” 

Adding on, Muskaan who secured 99.51 percentile said, “I had no intention of appearing for JEE exams earlier. After seeing my marks in Physics and Mathematics, my class teacher motivated me to go for it.” 
A total of 10 out of 45 students were from Dr B.R Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence (ASoSEs), who appeared for the JEE exams for the first time. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia JEE Mains IIT-JEE coaching
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp