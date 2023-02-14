Sisodia meets govt school students who qualified JEE

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday interacted with 45 students of Delhi government schools who qualified for JEE Mains. These students have scored above the 98 percentile in JEE (Mains). Patting the Delhi government, Sisodia counted the efforts done by their government in the education sector, “At Delhi government schools, the government is making IIT-JEE coaching available for them for free. The preparation classes are provided online as well as offline mode.”

He further added that a unique concept of ‘Reading Room’ has been started in schools where students can stay back in school till 8 pm and prepare for the competitions. A total of 496 students of Delhi government schools qualified for Mains and thereafter 74 cleared advanced as well, said Sisodia.

Sharing his experience, Asteek Narayan, who has secured 99.8 percentile in JEE said, “The school teachers and my father contributed the most in my preparation. Facilities provided today in government schools for the preparation of competitive exams have helped me a lot.”

Adding on, Muskaan who secured 99.51 percentile said, “I had no intention of appearing for JEE exams earlier. After seeing my marks in Physics and Mathematics, my class teacher motivated me to go for it.”

A total of 10 out of 45 students were from Dr B.R Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence (ASoSEs), who appeared for the JEE exams for the first time.

