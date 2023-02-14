Three held for embezzling DJB funds

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch has arrested three people who allegedly embezzled funds of the Delhi Jal Board to the tune of `20 crore, a senior official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Rajendran Keezhedath Nair, a resident of Moscow, Russia, Gopi Kumar Kedia and Dr Abhilash Vasukuttan Pillai. The ACB head and Jt CP Madhur Verma said that Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had awarded the work of setting up Automotive Bill Payment collection machines at different locations in different DJB offices to the Corporation Bank (Now Union Bank of India) for facilitating DJB consumers in bill payments through various modes of payments, including cash and cheques. Corporation Bank further gave this contract to Fresh pay IT Solutions who further gave it to Aurrum e-Payments Pvt. Ltd.

“The contract was up to October, 2019 however, Aurrum e-payments Pvt. Ltd collected the amount till March 2020,” the Jt CP said.

