Home Cities Delhi

Woman's body found in freezer at Dhaba in Delhi's Najafgarh, owner held

According to the police, the victim was murdered around two to three days ago, and her body was kept inside a freezer.

Published: 14th February 2023 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The body of a 25-year-old woman was recovered from a refrigerator at a Dhaba in New Delhi's Najafgarh area on Tuesday. 

According to police officials, the Dhaba owner identified as Sahil Gahlot has been arrested over suspicion of murder. Gahlot, a resident of Mitraon village, and the victim were in a relationship.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said that they received information on Tuesday morning that a woman has been murdered and her body was hidden at the dhaba on the outskirts of the village.

"Initial probe into the case suggests that the accused was going to get married to another woman. And the victim after coming to know about it, raised an objection and insisted him to marry her," Singh said.

Enraged by this, the accused killed her and hid the body inside a freezer and kept it at his dhaba. "The incident took place around two to three days ago," he added.

"It has been claimed that she was threatening to implicate the man in a case if he married another woman," a source said.

According to the police, the victim was murdered around two to three days ago, and her body was kept inside a freezer at a dhaba at Mitraon Village in Najafgarh. The victim was a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, they said.

Meanwhile, officials said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Crime Delhi Murder Delhi Fridge Murder Najafgarh Murder Najafgarh Fridge Murder
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp