Woman's body found in freezer at Dhaba in Delhi's Najafgarh, owner held

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: The body of a 25-year-old woman was recovered from a refrigerator at a Dhaba in New Delhi's Najafgarh area on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the Dhaba owner identified as Sahil Gahlot has been arrested over suspicion of murder. Gahlot, a resident of Mitraon village, and the victim were in a relationship.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said that they received information on Tuesday morning that a woman has been murdered and her body was hidden at the dhaba on the outskirts of the village.

"Initial probe into the case suggests that the accused was going to get married to another woman. And the victim after coming to know about it, raised an objection and insisted him to marry her," Singh said.

Enraged by this, the accused killed her and hid the body inside a freezer and kept it at his dhaba. "The incident took place around two to three days ago," he added.

"It has been claimed that she was threatening to implicate the man in a case if he married another woman," a source said.

According to the police, the victim was murdered around two to three days ago, and her body was kept inside a freezer at a dhaba at Mitraon Village in Najafgarh. The victim was a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, they said.

Meanwhile, officials said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

