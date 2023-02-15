Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM’s nod paves way for new Prime Minister’s Office

The CM took up the matter on priority given its importance and his nod will allow the construction of the enclave in full swing.

Published: 15th February 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday gave permission for the transplantation of trees for the construction of the Executive Enclave for a new Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The government said CM Arvind Kejriwal’s timely intervention in the matter has helped expedite the project.

The government stated, “The CM cleared the way for the construction of the Enclave and the nation is now set to get a new PMO. The concerned authorities had sought permission for the transplantation of some trees at the project site from the Delhi government. The CM took up the matter on the priority given its importance and his nod will allow the construction of the enclave in full swing. The enclave will house the PMO among other offices and facilities. Notably, the approval has been granted on the condition of the agency taking up plantation of ten times the trees it is transplanting to maintain the ecological balance of the national capital.”

