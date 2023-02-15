Home Cities Delhi

Delhi excise policy scam: CBI interrogates Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He, however, is not an accused in the excise scam case.

Published: 15th February 2023 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File photo | PTI)

Satyendar Jain. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI interrogated Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail here in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, his lawyer said on Wednesday.

The counsel said the investigation agency had moved an application before Special Judge M K Nagpal last Friday in this regard, and the same was allowed.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) quizzed the politician on Monday following the court order, advocate Mohd Irshad said.

Jain is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He, however, is not an accused in the excise scam case.

The counsel said the CBI also quizzed AAP's communication in-charge Vijay Nair, who is also lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the excise policy-money laundering case.

Nair was earlier granted bail in the excise scam.

The ED, had in its supplementary charge sheet, stated that the investigation was done under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) so far has revealed that the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22 was created by top leaders of the AAP to continuously generate and channel illegal funds to themselves.

The money laundering case, in which Jain is in judicial custody, was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI.

The FIR had alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Excise Policy Delhi Excise Policy Scam Satyendar Jain AAP
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp