Delhi government okays repair work of seven flyovers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to ease traffic congestion across the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday approved the strengthening and repair works of seven flyovers. These flyovers included Africa Avenue Flyover, Moti Bagh Flyover, Savitri Cinema Flyover, ITO Flyover, Tilak Nagar District Center Flyover, Tilak Nagar Metro Flyover, and Punjabi Bagh Flyover.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, while sharing details about the projects, said that the government is aimed to provide better roads and flyovers to the people and to ensure the same, strengthening and repair work of s main flyovers of Delhi will be done by PWD. This will increase the strength of flyovers and their life span up to 20 years.

Sisodia further said that the PWD is working in a phased manner to improve the flyovers across the capital. These flyovers were constructed many years ago and due to the load of vehicles on them, their concrete surface has eroded and this disrupts the movement of vehicles. To avoid any inconvenience to the commuters, PWD officials have been directed to complete the maintenance work in the stipulated time. Lakh of people who use the flyovers on a daily basis will be benefited after the strengthening work.The government stated that flyovers are regularly maintained by the PWD.

However, due to heavy traffic pressure, flyovers get worn out, which is maintained from time to time by the repair unit of PWD. It is to be noted that during the strengthening and maintenance work, the concrete of the flyovers will be repaired along with expansion joints, bearings, etc. This will increase the life of the flyover up to 20 years.

In another development, the Delhi government on Tuesday gave approval for the laying of a 63 km long sewer line, and the construction of five MLD capacity STP and 12.5 MLD capacity SPS in four unauthorised colonies and two villages of Mundka. The government has aimed that the move will benefit nearly 5,3000 people in the area. The total cost of the project is Rs 127 crore.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that owing to the lack of a sewerage system here, sewage is released into the local pond, septic tank or storm drains, which falls into the Yamuna from the existing drain and increases the pollution level of the river. Sisodia said that in order to reduce these water-polluting elements, the city government has decided to connect every house to the sewage system and the sewerage materials coming out of here will be sent through sewer lines to the nearest STP, after which the treated water will flow into Yamuna.

The government informed that a five MLD capacity STP will be constructed at Mundka by the Delhi Jal Board. After the commissioning of this STP equipped with modern technology, the Biological Oxidation Demand (BOD) level of the sewer water can be purified and brought up to 10. Shri Manish Sisodia said, “Emphasis will be laid on recycling and reuse of treated water from this STP to be built in Mundka. The treated water coming from the STP will not only help in cleaning the Yamuna but is also helpful for other things. This can be used for purposes like horticulture and rejuvenation of Delhi’s lakes, to meet the growing demand for potable water,” it said in a statement. The government was also informed to set up a sewer pumping station with a capacity of 12.5 MLD to pump sewer water to the STP.

Delhi govt to ensure sewer connections in Mundka

The Delhi government on Tuesday gave approval for the laying of a 63 km long sewer line, and construction of five MLD capacity STP and 12.5 MLD capacity SPS in four unauthorised colonies and two villages of Mundka. The government has aimed that the move will benefit nearly 53000 people in the area. The total cost of the project is `127 crore.

NEW DELHI: In order to ease traffic congestion across the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday approved the strengthening and repair works of seven flyovers. These flyovers included Africa Avenue Flyover, Moti Bagh Flyover, Savitri Cinema Flyover, ITO Flyover, Tilak Nagar District Center Flyover, Tilak Nagar Metro Flyover, and Punjabi Bagh Flyover. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, while sharing details about the projects, said that the government is aimed to provide better roads and flyovers to the people and to ensure the same, strengthening and repair work of s main flyovers of Delhi will be done by PWD. This will increase the strength of flyovers and their life span up to 20 years. Sisodia further said that the PWD is working in a phased manner to improve the flyovers across the capital. These flyovers were constructed many years ago and due to the load of vehicles on them, their concrete surface has eroded and this disrupts the movement of vehicles. To avoid any inconvenience to the commuters, PWD officials have been directed to complete the maintenance work in the stipulated time. Lakh of people who use the flyovers on a daily basis will be benefited after the strengthening work.The government stated that flyovers are regularly maintained by the PWD. However, due to heavy traffic pressure, flyovers get worn out, which is maintained from time to time by the repair unit of PWD. It is to be noted that during the strengthening and maintenance work, the concrete of the flyovers will be repaired along with expansion joints, bearings, etc. This will increase the life of the flyover up to 20 years. In another development, the Delhi government on Tuesday gave approval for the laying of a 63 km long sewer line, and the construction of five MLD capacity STP and 12.5 MLD capacity SPS in four unauthorised colonies and two villages of Mundka. The government has aimed that the move will benefit nearly 5,3000 people in the area. The total cost of the project is Rs 127 crore. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that owing to the lack of a sewerage system here, sewage is released into the local pond, septic tank or storm drains, which falls into the Yamuna from the existing drain and increases the pollution level of the river. Sisodia said that in order to reduce these water-polluting elements, the city government has decided to connect every house to the sewage system and the sewerage materials coming out of here will be sent through sewer lines to the nearest STP, after which the treated water will flow into Yamuna. The government informed that a five MLD capacity STP will be constructed at Mundka by the Delhi Jal Board. After the commissioning of this STP equipped with modern technology, the Biological Oxidation Demand (BOD) level of the sewer water can be purified and brought up to 10. Shri Manish Sisodia said, “Emphasis will be laid on recycling and reuse of treated water from this STP to be built in Mundka. The treated water coming from the STP will not only help in cleaning the Yamuna but is also helpful for other things. This can be used for purposes like horticulture and rejuvenation of Delhi’s lakes, to meet the growing demand for potable water,” it said in a statement. The government was also informed to set up a sewer pumping station with a capacity of 12.5 MLD to pump sewer water to the STP. Delhi govt to ensure sewer connections in Mundka The Delhi government on Tuesday gave approval for the laying of a 63 km long sewer line, and construction of five MLD capacity STP and 12.5 MLD capacity SPS in four unauthorised colonies and two villages of Mundka. The government has aimed that the move will benefit nearly 53000 people in the area. The total cost of the project is `127 crore.