Delhi police arrests fraud director for duping hundreds of aspiring actors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old man who used to pose as a film director and cheated hundreds of youngsters in the name of providing them with an opportunity in serials and web series.The accused, identified as Anuj Kumar Ojha, a resident of Gopalganj, Bihar, had a registered production company and after defrauding the people, he went to Dubai and spent the proceeds of the crime. DCP (outer north) RK Singh said a complaint was received through NCRP on October 31 in which the complainant stated that he was defrauded by a man named Anuj Kumar Ojha.The accused had uploaded a story on his Instagram page and when the complainant enquired about it, the accused told his victim to sign an agreement and pay Rs 75,000 as GST. “I made that payment and he said that your advance will credit to my account in two days after some time he called me back and asked for more money for profile updating, sometimes for income tax etc. At last, I said to him that I am not able to pay more money then he said that this is your tension, not mine,” the complainant stated. In total, the complainant was duped at Rs 4.43 lakh after which the police registered an FIR and began investigating the matter. During the investigation, the police sought details from Instagram which the accused used to induce youngsters with his lucrative profile, call detail records were analyzed and a money trail was conducted.“As per the technical surveillance leads, accused Anuj Kumar Ojha was trailed. But he kept his location changing,” the DCP said. On February 6, the police got a tip-off that the accused will board Tulsi Express and go to Bhopal. Working on this information, a police team was immediately dispatched and the accused was arrested while he was trying to escape Indore. “In the investigation and interrogation did so far it is highly likely that he may have cheated many youngsters in the name of providing them acting opportunity across India,” the official said.According to the official, in 2019, the accused Ojha remained in Gorakhpur jail for 3 months. Several cases and complaints are found registered against his name, the official added.