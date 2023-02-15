Home Cities Delhi

Gross violation of labour laws: Delhi HC seeks AAP-led govt’s reply on minimum wages

The PIL moved by a law student, Md Imran Ahmad was seeking protection of the fundamental rights of labourers, enforcement of labour laws and termination of bonded labour in Delhi.

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hearing a plea alleging that the jobs advertised on a Delhi government portal are paying salaries below the minimum wage prescribed by law, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the city government’s response in the matter.A bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad posted the matter for further hearing on  May 23. The PIL moved by a law student, Md Imran Ahmad was seeking protection of the fundamental rights of labourers, enforcement of labour laws and termination of bonded labour in Delhi.

The advertisements of various job opportunities on the job portal of the Delhi government are allegedly being advertised below the prescribed minimum wage in violation of the government order dated October 14, 2022, that fixed the minimum wage per month, as per the petitioner. It was stated that the non-payment of minimum wage, has led to subjecting those who got jobs through the government portal to inequality thereby violating their fundamental rights as guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

“It is clear from the government portal that the labour laws are being grossly violated in the NCT of Delhi as job opportunities are being advertised below the fixed minimum wages,” the plea read.The Delhi government on October 14 issued an order regarding minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers. The minimum wages were also fixed in respect of clerical and supervisory staff in all scheduled employments.

The wages came into effect on October 1, 2022

The minimum wages fixed by the government for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled, non-matriculate, matriculate and graduate and above are Rs 16,792, Rs 18,499, Rs 20,357, Rs 18,499 and Rs 22,146 per month. These wages came into effect on October 1, 2022.

