Home Cities Delhi

L-G VK Saxena directs Delhi Development Authority to stall Mehrauli demolition drive

Decision comes after a delegation of residents met the L-G and sought relief from him

Published: 15th February 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy machinery being used to demolish alleged illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive by DDA in Mehrauli on Tuesday | shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a big relief to hundreds of families in Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages, L-G VK Saxena on Tuesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stall the ongoing demolition drive till further instructions, Raj Niwas officials said. The L-G, who is also the chairman of DDA, has directed the Vice Chairman and the local administration to immediately stop the demolition drive and assured the residents that their grievances would be looked into and the anomalies, as pointed out by them, would be examined.

L-G VK Saxena

“Having heard the grievances of the residents at length, the L-G assured the residents that no injustice will be done to any rightful owner of land. He said the residents’ complaints will be thoroughly examined and if any misdeed on part of any official was found, strict action will be taken against the erring officials,” an official said. The decision has come after a delegation of residents of these villages met the L-G and sought relief from the demolition drive while citing the anomalies in the demarcation of land in these areas that was carried out by the AAP government in 2021, according to the officials.

While no action will be taken against legal and rightful occupants, any illegal encroachment or unauthorized occupation surrounding the heritage monument will be removed in pursuance of the orders of the High Court, officials added.The DDA started the demolition drive in Mehrauli earlier on February 10 amid high police security. According to the demolition notice, the land on which the demolition is being carried out is a part of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and the “existing unauthorised encroachment” is acting as a hindrance to the development of the park.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena Demolition drive Mehrauli
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp