L-G VK Saxena directs Delhi Development Authority to stall Mehrauli demolition drive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a big relief to hundreds of families in Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages, L-G VK Saxena on Tuesday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to stall the ongoing demolition drive till further instructions, Raj Niwas officials said. The L-G, who is also the chairman of DDA, has directed the Vice Chairman and the local administration to immediately stop the demolition drive and assured the residents that their grievances would be looked into and the anomalies, as pointed out by them, would be examined.

L-G VK Saxena

“Having heard the grievances of the residents at length, the L-G assured the residents that no injustice will be done to any rightful owner of land. He said the residents’ complaints will be thoroughly examined and if any misdeed on part of any official was found, strict action will be taken against the erring officials,” an official said. The decision has come after a delegation of residents of these villages met the L-G and sought relief from the demolition drive while citing the anomalies in the demarcation of land in these areas that was carried out by the AAP government in 2021, according to the officials.

While no action will be taken against legal and rightful occupants, any illegal encroachment or unauthorized occupation surrounding the heritage monument will be removed in pursuance of the orders of the High Court, officials added.The DDA started the demolition drive in Mehrauli earlier on February 10 amid high police security. According to the demolition notice, the land on which the demolition is being carried out is a part of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and the “existing unauthorised encroachment” is acting as a hindrance to the development of the park.

