Man beats 90-year-old grandmother to death in Delhi, held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating to death his 90-year-old grandmother during a quarrel at their residence in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday. According to the official, the accused, identified as Shahrukh, used to work as a painter and was an alcoholic. Sharing details of the incident, a senior Delhi Police official said a PCR call was received on February 12 at Prem Nagar police station in Rohini regarding a murder after which the police staff reached the spot and found the elderly woman lying in an unconscious state.

“On inquiry, she was identified as Raisa. The crime team was called to the place of occurrence and exhibits were collected,” the official said. He said on the prima-facie examination of the body, no external injury was seen on the body of the deceased and later it was preserved at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

After the autopsy of the victim woman was conducted, the police, based on the complaint of the deceased woman’s son Afroj, registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and began searching the accused. It was officially learnt that at the time of the incident, the accused was having a quarrel with his father and when the grandmother intervened, he thrashed her to death.

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beating to death his 90-year-old grandmother during a quarrel at their residence in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday. According to the official, the accused, identified as Shahrukh, used to work as a painter and was an alcoholic. Sharing details of the incident, a senior Delhi Police official said a PCR call was received on February 12 at Prem Nagar police station in Rohini regarding a murder after which the police staff reached the spot and found the elderly woman lying in an unconscious state. “On inquiry, she was identified as Raisa. The crime team was called to the place of occurrence and exhibits were collected,” the official said. He said on the prima-facie examination of the body, no external injury was seen on the body of the deceased and later it was preserved at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. After the autopsy of the victim woman was conducted, the police, based on the complaint of the deceased woman’s son Afroj, registered a case under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and began searching the accused. It was officially learnt that at the time of the incident, the accused was having a quarrel with his father and when the grandmother intervened, he thrashed her to death.