Two ‘saviour’ cops held captive, thrashed in Delhi; four arrested

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two police personnel, who went to solve a domestic dispute between a woman and her husband in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area, were beaten and held captive by six people. Police have arrested four while two are still absconding. The incident took place on the intervening night of February 12 and 13 when a woman named Sophia came to Sadar Bazar police station and stated that her husband Ashfaq had fought with her and is now not allowing her to enter the house. “Two police personnel —Head Constable Pawan and Constable Mahipal — along with the complainant woman reached her house and where six people named Ashfaq, Akhlaq, Afaque, Burhan, Haseen Bano and Ayesha were already present,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The DCP said when the police personnel were enquiring about the matter, these six people started misbehaving with the complainant woman and after some time one of them named Burhan shut the door from inside and began talking rudely with the police staff. “When police personnel tried to pacify these people, they started a fight and hit both HC Pawan and Ct Mahipal with sticks,” the DCP said, adding the cops even tried to make a PCR call but the accused Burhan snatched their phones. Kalsi said that when the police staff started leaving the house to save their lives, the accused people blocked their way and did not even let them go. “After some time, someone informed the police station and a Mobile Patrol Vehicle staff came on the spot and they all were set free,” he said.Both the police personnel were injured in the incident and even their uniform was torn off. Subsequently, they were taken to a hospital for treatment. On February 13, the police registered a case under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 186 (Obstructing public servant), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The police during the investigation arrested four of the house inmates, identified as Burhan, Akhlaq, Aiysha, and a 60-year-old woman named Haseena Bano while two more accused Ashfaque and Afaque went absconding. According to the official, both the absconding accused Ashfaque and Afaque are bad characters in their area and were previously involved in three and four cases, respectively.