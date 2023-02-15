UGC reviews progress of  NEP-2020 implementation of 45 central varsities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To review the progress of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) - 2020 in central universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with the vice-chancellors or the representatives of 45 central universities.

Professor M Jagadesh Kumar

In a five-hour-long virtual meeting, the participating universities informed the UGC chairman about the steps they had taken to implement NEP. “It is heartening to note that the central universities have made considerable progress in adopting and implementing some of the pertinent provisions of NEP,” said Kumar.

The UGC chairman noted that all central universities have registered their institutions on the academic bank of credits (ABC) portal and are also onboarding their students on it.In addition to this, the universities have also implemented the necessary changes in their ordinances to PG, UG, and UG-PG integrated programmes for multiple entrance-exit,permitting flexible entry and exit points by removing strict limits.

The universities have also adopted the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) regulations for credit transfers, and students have started transferring from Massive open online courses (MOOC). They have also integrated online platforms into curricula for the promotion of intersectional learning in the universities.

Jagdeesh further noted that the other efforts of central universities in the process to implement NEP-2020 — adopted villages under Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, the establishment of the department of translation studies, to coordinate international student matters, international affairs office and alumni office have also been established among others.making efforts to have academic collaborations with foreign universities for twinning, joint and dual degrees. Some universities are offering twinning programmes with several foreign universities.

