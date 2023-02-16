Home Cities Delhi

24-year-old hits woman with Mercedes in Delhi, arrested

On Sunday around 3.45 pm a 27-year-old woman was run over by a Mercedes car, allegedly being driven by Nupur Gupta.

Published: 16th February 2023 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly hitting another woman with her Mercedes car in east Delhi's Anand Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Nupur Gupta, a resident of Yojna Vihar, they said.

On Sunday around 3.45 pm a 27-year-old woman was run over by a Mercedes car, allegedly being driven by Gupta.

The incident happened when Jhilmil resident Akshita Aggarwal was standing in front of gate number 4 of Rishabh Vihar with her younger sister waiting for a rickshaw to go to Karkardooma Metro Station.

She was run over by a black Mercedes car coming from Vivek Vihar side and suffered a leg fracture, police said.

The driver, who did not stop to check on Aggarwal, was booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC, police had then said.

The car was identified with the help of CCTV footage.

Further investigation is underway, said police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anand Vihar hit and run
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp