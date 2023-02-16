Home Cities Delhi

Delhi not on the list of world's most polluted cities, Kejriwal cites media report 

According to the report, Lahore, Mumbai and Kabul are the top three polluted cities in the world.

Published: 16th February 2023

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi is not on the list of the most polluted cities in the world, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday citing a media report.

"After a long time, Delhi is not in the list of the most polluted cities of the world. Efforts of Delhiites are slowly but surely paying off. Congrats Delhi! But its still a long way to go. We have to be counted in the most clean cities of the world," he said and posted a snapshot of the rankings from the media report on Twitter.

Delhi's PM2.5 pollution has reduced by 28 per cent in five years, from 135 microgram per cubic metre in 2016 to 97 microgram per cubic metre in 2022, according to the Union environment ministry's data.

PM10 levels have reduced by 27 per cent, from 291 microgram per cubic metre in 2016 to 211 microgram per cubic metre in 2022.

