Demolition of night shelter in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan: SC to hear issue on February 20

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday demolished a shelter home in southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan. Sources in the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) said the demolition drive was conducted to make way for a proposed metro corridor in the area.

“DUSIB was informed about the drive around two to three weeks ago. The decision was taken as a metro corridor is being built in the area,” the sources said. Taking note of the night shelter in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan has already been demolished, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it would consider the issue of rehabilitation on February 22.

The matter was heard at 11:20 am while the demolition, which began at 10: 10 am, was already completed. “The urgency element has already gone away. Nothing can be done at least here,” Justice Hrishikesh Roy said. “We have to now consider the question of their rehabilitation,” Justice Dipankar Datta added.

Court’s order came in an application which had sought a stay on the demolition of the Sarai Kale Khan Night shelter in Delhi. It was stated in the application that demolition was going on and it housed 50 homeless residents of the city.

The application was mentioned by Advocate Prashant Bhushan firstly before the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. Urging the CJI to direct for stopping the demolition, Bhushan said, “It relates to a shelter at Sarai Kale Khan. Right now the demolition was proposed to start at 10:30 & it has been preponed. The demolition is going on currently. We need immediate order stopping the demolition.”

Considering that the issue related to demolition was pending before another bench, the CJI granted Bhushan the liberty to mention it before the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice Dipankar Datta.

However, the moment Bhushan reached Justice Roy’s court, the bench had begun hearing another matter.

When the matter was mentioned before Justice Roy’s bench, the bench took note of the fact that the “urgency” element was over since the demolition had already taken place.

