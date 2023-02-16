L-G VK Saxena indulging in politics to malign government’s image: AAP

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday accused the Lieutenant Governor of indulging in politics and trying to malign the clean image of the party and the Delhi government. The party criticised the L-G for issuing a press release stating that the flawed demarcation in Mehrauli was due to the AAP-led state government, while in reality the demarcation, which became the basis of the demolition order was neither shared with the office of the Chief Minister nor with the office of Revenue Minister.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said that the decision of the L-G to go ahead with the demolition in Mehrauli was an onslaught on the Constitutional provisions as well as contempt of judgments of the Supreme Court because Revenue Office as a subject matter squarely falls in the jurisdiction of the CM and hence anything to do with this subject matter must pass through the office of CM or his chosen cabinet.

He said, “Any direction given on an issue being/to be dealt by the Revenue Office issued by The CM and/or his cabinet cannot be disrespected by the executives and any deviation from this will amount to dereliction of duty and contempt of Supreme Court of India. I am saying so because in spite of a categorical order, issued by none less than the Revenue Minister, cancelling the demarcation report and directing the DM (South) to undertake the fresh demarcation after inviting suggestions/objections from the people residing on these lands was not given any heed to and rather minister had to issue another letter demanding an explanation from DM (South) on inaction on his order. I would request you to investigate this serious breach of transaction of business rules, Govt of NCT of Delhi Act, Constitution of India and various judgments of the Supreme Court and punish the officials guilty of this severe dereliction.”

He added, “At the outset I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for directing DDA to stop demolishing, agreeing on objections raised in the detailed letter submitted to you during the audience you were kind to grant me, especially that the demarcation report finalized by revenue office at the instance of DDA which was the basis of ongoing demolition was faulty and severely flawed.”

