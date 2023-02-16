Home Cities Delhi

Tughlakabad demolition drive: Delho govt asks Chief secy to prepare rehabilitation plan

The Delhi government asserts that no demolition should take place in such a circumstance without ensuring adequate rehabilitation first.

Published: 16th February 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the report of a proposed demolition drive in Tughlakabad village by the Archaeological Survey of India, the Delhi government has asked the Chief Secretary to immediately prepare a proper rehabilitation plan for the affected families.The government asked to identify land close to the current homes of affected people for their rehabilitation, chalk out a plan for proper rehabilitation and submit its status report within a week. 

The Deputy CM said that the proposed demolition drive in Tughlakabad village by the Archaeological Survey of India, a central government agency, will prove extremely cruel to the people living in that area for a long time and will have a very adverse impact on the people. The elderly, children, women, and disabled individuals there will be particularly impacted by it. The Delhi government asserts that no demolition should take place in such a circumstance without ensuring adequate rehabilitation first.

He further said that the CS should coordinate with the land-owning agency, identify land closest to the current residence of the affected for their rehabilitation, and develop a detailed and appropriate rehabilitation plan to allocate the land to them. The CS has been asked to submit the status report within a week.The government said that the ASI, a central government agency, intended to use bulldozers to demolish over a thousand houses in Tughlakabad village as part of its demolition campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Demolition drive Tughlakabad Chief Secretary
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp