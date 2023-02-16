Tughlakabad demolition drive: Delho govt asks Chief secy to prepare rehabilitation plan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the report of a proposed demolition drive in Tughlakabad village by the Archaeological Survey of India, the Delhi government has asked the Chief Secretary to immediately prepare a proper rehabilitation plan for the affected families.The government asked to identify land close to the current homes of affected people for their rehabilitation, chalk out a plan for proper rehabilitation and submit its status report within a week.

The Deputy CM said that the proposed demolition drive in Tughlakabad village by the Archaeological Survey of India, a central government agency, will prove extremely cruel to the people living in that area for a long time and will have a very adverse impact on the people. The elderly, children, women, and disabled individuals there will be particularly impacted by it. The Delhi government asserts that no demolition should take place in such a circumstance without ensuring adequate rehabilitation first.

He further said that the CS should coordinate with the land-owning agency, identify land closest to the current residence of the affected for their rehabilitation, and develop a detailed and appropriate rehabilitation plan to allocate the land to them. The CS has been asked to submit the status report within a week.The government said that the ASI, a central government agency, intended to use bulldozers to demolish over a thousand houses in Tughlakabad village as part of its demolition campaign.

