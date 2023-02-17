2023 crucial for police in view of G20 summit: Shah

Amit Pandey By

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that 2023 will be a significant year for the Delhi Police as it will have to stay alert for the upcoming G20 summit, which will be attended by dignitaries from across the world. He was the chief guest for the 76th Raising Day celebrations of Delhi Police.

Equipping the police with more high-tech services, Shah inaugurated an online facility for passport verification -- mPassport Seva -- and dedicated the mobile forensic vehicles inducted into the Delhi Police to people. He also inaugurated the academic complex of the National Forensic Science University’s Delhi campus.

Talking about the benefits, Shah said, “The facility of passport verification through mobile tablets has also been started, with this, police verification of passport applications will be done online in 5 days instead of 15.” He also emphasised the role of forensics in the investigation and said that the newly inducted mobile forensic vans are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and 14 different types of forensic kits.

“In the coming days, the police will become the first police force in the country to investigate every crime punishable by 6 years and above by the visit of a forensic team,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Shah also paid tributes to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shambhu Dayal, who was stabbed to death by a snatcher in west Delhi’s Mayapuri last month. Shah also said the government is going to introduce “radical” changes in the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Evidence Act in the days to come.

“These three laws would be brought in accordance with the time and spirit of the Constitution and would be further strengthened with the availability of forensic and other evidence to strengthen internal security. For this, the network of forensic science has to be spread across the country,” the minister said.

He said the Delhi Police has started the trial of one of these reforms, under which a forensic science team’s visit is being made mandatory for every crime punishable with six years in jail and more.

