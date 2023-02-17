AAP most corrupt, enters its 9th year of misgovernance: BJP

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On completion of AAP’s three years of its second term on Thursday, BJP said that the government has proved to be the world’s most corrupt. The opposition party said that the image of the government has been tarnished because of two big scams and three arrests in the espionage scandal and DJB bill scam.

However, AAP asserted that it has achieved many goals while working to fulfil its 2020 assembly poll promises.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the government enters the 9th year of its ‘misgovernance’ and there is “widespread disenchantment” towards it. “The government failed Delhi on every important sector be it education, health, public transport, road infrastructure, pollution and employment generation. People are fed up with corruption and nepotism under the government and are praying for early elections in Delhi,” he said.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the government has totally failed Delhi on development. “Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time on February 16, 2020 and in the last three years riots, scams and corruption have become synonymous with the government. Today Tahir Hussain, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain stand out as three mascots of the Kejriwal Government on riots, scams and corruption,” Kapoor said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the AAP minister is in jail for the last eight and a half months and no court is accepting his bail and he has not been removed from the cabinet. Kejriwal has no answer to the allegations of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is in jail in a cheating case.

“The list of scam continues be it the liquor policy scam, classroom construction, electricity subsidy, DJB water bills, and construction of seven temporary hospitals. In the recent CAG report, many questions were raised about the Delhi government,” he said.

