Home Cities Delhi

AAP most corrupt, enters its 9th year of misgovernance: BJP

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the government has totally failed Delhi on development.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On completion of AAP’s three years of its second term on Thursday, BJP said that the government has proved to be the world’s most corrupt. The opposition party said that the image of the government has been tarnished because of two big scams and three arrests in the espionage scandal and DJB bill scam.

However, AAP asserted that it has achieved many goals while working to fulfil its 2020 assembly poll promises.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the government enters the 9th year of its ‘misgovernance’ and there is “widespread disenchantment” towards it. “The government failed Delhi on every important sector be it education, health, public transport, road infrastructure, pollution and employment generation. People are fed up with corruption and nepotism under the government and are praying for early elections in Delhi,” he said.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the government has totally failed Delhi on development. “Arvind Kejriwal was sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time on February 16, 2020 and in the last three years riots, scams and corruption have become synonymous with the government. Today Tahir Hussain, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain stand out as three mascots of the Kejriwal Government on riots, scams and corruption,” Kapoor said.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that the AAP minister is in jail for the last eight and a half months and no court is accepting his bail and he has not been removed from the cabinet. Kejriwal has no answer to the allegations of Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is in jail in a cheating case.

“The list of scam continues be it the liquor policy scam, classroom construction, electricity subsidy, DJB water bills, and construction of seven temporary hospitals. In the recent CAG report, many questions were raised about the Delhi government,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP misgovernance
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp