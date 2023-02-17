AAP says L-G kept govt in dark on prosecution sanction in 7 cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday alleged that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has usurped the power of the elected government by giving illegal prosecution sanctions. The government claimed that the L-G has overturned the department’s opinion and pushed the criminal justice system of Delhi into a huge crisis by illegally giving prosecution sanctions under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“L-G VK Saxena has pushed the criminal justice system of Delhi into a huge crisis by illegally giving prosecution sanctions in seven cases under CrPC. As per settled law and practice in Delhi for over three decades, the executive powers to issue a valid sanction for prosecution under Section 196 of the CrPC are solely vested with the elected government,” said the government. It added, “Given his penchant for not obeying any laws, this act has rendered such sanctions invalid enabling the accused criminals to go scot-free.”

The seven cases registered under the CrPC include the one against Hussain in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots as well as a matter involving former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid for her alleged tweets against the army.

Under the section, in cases of crimes committed against the State such as hate speech, hurting religious sentiments, hate crimes, sedition, waging war against the state, and promoting enmity, any court can take cognisance of such cases only after the approval or sanction of the “state government”.

“It was a settled law and practice for over three decades and followed by all the previous LGs that prosecution sanction under section 196 of the CrPC are ‘transferred subjects’ falling squarely under the domain of the elected government,” the source said.This means that the minister-in-charge is the competent authority and the minister’s approval was supposed to be taken in all these cases, the sources said.

