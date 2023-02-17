Home Cities Delhi

Ahead of G-20 summit, PWD gears up to prevent Delhi hotspots from waterlogging  

Published: 17th February 2023 07:45 AM

Waterlogging

Waterlogging at Parliament after heavy rain in New Delhi | PTI File photo

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To prevent Delhi roads from getting submerged under rainwater during the events of the G-20 summit, the Public Works Department (PWD) has formulated an action plan which will be implemented at key underpasses infamous for major waterlogging during monsoon season.

Sources said the majority of the G-20 meetings are scheduled to be held in September which is also the month for peak monsoon. According to sources, the department has demarcated 10 high-water logging hotspots where it will install CCTV cameras for 24x7 surveillance. Besides, an alarm system will also be installed in such areas. 

Sources said that water pumps are being installed at Indraprastha Estate in front of the World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters. Besides, temporary water pumps will also be set up beneath the Prahaladpur underpass.

“In total 16 pumps–nine at IP estate and seven at Prahaldpur underpass–will be installed at these two locations,” a source informed this newspaper.  Additionally, an underground tanker with a capacity of 1.5 lakh litres and storm drain to carry rainwater to the Yamuna river is also planned at the WHO site, he added.

Meanwhile, Minto Bridge which has been notorious for getting submerged during monsoon will also be equipped with a water level alarm system and CCTV surveillance. The department has already built an automatic water pump house and an alternate drainage system there. Also, the sources said that the capacity of existing water pumps installed at water logging-prone areas will be augmented.

“The department will enhance the capacity of the water pump of Zakhira underpass in West Delhi to the tune of 370 horsepower,” the source said. “The 24x7 surveillance will give us a heads up to start the water removal mechanism,” a senior official said.

