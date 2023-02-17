Mehrauli: Delhi govt to provide aid to homeless

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after the demolition drive carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi government has decided to provide aid and relief to the hundreds of victims who were left homeless. CM Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal to provide affected families with tents, food, and blankets along with basic amenities.

The government said that the file is pending with the Lieutenant Governor. The government, in a statement, said that a day ago, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot sent a proposal to CM Kejriwal seeking to address the concerns of the affected families. In his proposal, the Minister had apprised the CM of the recent developments that had taken place in the matter so far.

On February 9 and 10, the government received representations from the residents of the affected area and MLA Somnath Bharti regarding the drive. It was stated in the said representations that the demarcation carried out was illegal and void-ab-initio and was neither done in accordance with law nor the principles of natural justice that were followed prior to the same.

The Delhi Minister had directed the DM (South) to intervene and conduct a fresh demarcation of the land in February. The DM was directed to conduct the demarcation in view of observations made by the Delhi High Court in a related case as well as those of the Supreme Court in the recent Haldwani Railway Land Encroachment Case. Gahlot also directed the DM to inform the DDA regarding the order so the demolition drive could be stopped till the fresh demarcation was done.

However, the Revenue Minister learnt through various news reports that the directions had not been complied with and the demolition was going on. On February 14, the Minister again directed the DM to strictly adhere to the directions after which the demolition drive was stopped.

On Thursday, the CM approved the proposal sent by the Revenue Minister to provide immediate aid and relief to the affected families. The Delhi Government intends to extend all possible help to the families. The file has been sent to the L-G and is now pending with him.

NEW DELHI: Days after the demolition drive carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi government has decided to provide aid and relief to the hundreds of victims who were left homeless. CM Arvind Kejriwal has approved a proposal to provide affected families with tents, food, and blankets along with basic amenities. The government said that the file is pending with the Lieutenant Governor. The government, in a statement, said that a day ago, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot sent a proposal to CM Kejriwal seeking to address the concerns of the affected families. In his proposal, the Minister had apprised the CM of the recent developments that had taken place in the matter so far. On February 9 and 10, the government received representations from the residents of the affected area and MLA Somnath Bharti regarding the drive. It was stated in the said representations that the demarcation carried out was illegal and void-ab-initio and was neither done in accordance with law nor the principles of natural justice that were followed prior to the same. The Delhi Minister had directed the DM (South) to intervene and conduct a fresh demarcation of the land in February. The DM was directed to conduct the demarcation in view of observations made by the Delhi High Court in a related case as well as those of the Supreme Court in the recent Haldwani Railway Land Encroachment Case. Gahlot also directed the DM to inform the DDA regarding the order so the demolition drive could be stopped till the fresh demarcation was done. However, the Revenue Minister learnt through various news reports that the directions had not been complied with and the demolition was going on. On February 14, the Minister again directed the DM to strictly adhere to the directions after which the demolition drive was stopped. On Thursday, the CM approved the proposal sent by the Revenue Minister to provide immediate aid and relief to the affected families. The Delhi Government intends to extend all possible help to the families. The file has been sent to the L-G and is now pending with him.