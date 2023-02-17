Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused deleted phone data of Nikki, says cops

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to establish the correct sequence of events in the Nikki Yadav murder case, Delhi Police on Thursday recreated the crime scene and took the accused Sahil Gehlot to Kashmere Gate where he allegedly murdered his live-in partner inside a car.

Official sources privy to the ongoing probe said that the accused will also be taken to Nizamuddin Railway Station and the victim’s flat in Uttam Nagar from where he picked her. Nikki (24) was allegedly strangled to death with a data cable by Gehlot after which he stashed her body in a refrigerator, 45km away from the place he killed her. Just 8 hours later, Gehlot married another woman on the same day.

According to sources, the police have so far learnt Gehlot went to meet the victim at her residence late on February 9, where both Nikki and her younger sister used to live together. “He stayed there for 2-3 hours and then both left the house and went towards Nizammudin railway station. But as they didn’t get a ticket, they changed their plan to go to Himachal Pradesh and reached ISBT, Kashmere Gate,” an official said.

The cops are scanning CCTV footage of the whole route to form a sequence of events.

It is when the couple reached ISBT, a serious argument ensued between them, possibly over the marriage of the accused. He kept receiving back-to-back calls from his family, which he told the interrogators triggered him to his limits and he turned violent.

The accused then strangled Nikki with his mobile phone data cable inside the car. The accused told the investigators that after murdering her, he deleted all chats and data from her mobile phone and kept it with him after taking out the sim card. The police recovered Nikki’s mobile phone from Sahil Gehot’s possession and have been sent for forensic examination.

