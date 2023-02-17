Home Cities Delhi

Nikki Yadav murder case: Accused deleted phone data of Nikki, says cops

The accused then strangled Nikki with his mobile phone data cable inside the car.

Published: 17th February 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sahil Gehlot

Accused Sahil Gehlot

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to establish the correct sequence of events in the Nikki Yadav murder case, Delhi Police on Thursday recreated the crime scene and took the accused Sahil Gehlot to Kashmere Gate where he allegedly murdered his live-in partner inside a car.

Official sources privy to the ongoing probe said that the accused will also be taken to Nizamuddin Railway Station and the victim’s flat in Uttam Nagar from where he picked her. Nikki (24) was allegedly strangled to death with a data cable by Gehlot after which he stashed her body in a refrigerator, 45km away from the place he killed her. Just 8 hours later, Gehlot married another woman on the same day.

According to sources, the police have so far learnt Gehlot went to meet the victim at her residence late on February 9, where both Nikki and her younger sister used to live together. “He stayed there for 2-3 hours and then both left the house and went towards Nizammudin railway station. But as they didn’t get a ticket, they changed their plan to go to Himachal Pradesh and reached ISBT, Kashmere Gate,” an official said.
The cops are scanning CCTV footage of the whole route to form a sequence of events.

ALSO READ | Delhi fridge murder: Victim consigned to flames, kin demand capital punishment 

It is when the couple reached ISBT, a serious argument ensued between them, possibly over the marriage of the accused. He kept receiving back-to-back calls from his family, which he told the interrogators triggered him to his limits and he turned violent.

The accused then strangled Nikki with his mobile phone data cable inside the car. The accused told the investigators that after murdering her, he deleted all chats and data from her mobile phone and kept it with him after taking out the sim card. The police recovered Nikki’s mobile phone from Sahil Gehot’s possession and have been sent for forensic examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi fridge murder case Nikki Yadav murder case
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp