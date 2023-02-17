Home Cities Delhi

Twitter closes offices in Delhi, Mumbai; staff asked to work from home

Published: 17th February 2023 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. (AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid layoffs and a severe cost-cutting, Twitter has closed offices in Delhi and Mumbai and asked staff to work from home, according to sources.

The micro-blogging platform's Bengaluru office which largely has engineering staff remains operational, the sources said.

The Delhi and Mumbai offices shuttered a few weeks ago, with remaining staff now working from home, sources privy to the matter said.

However, the number of employees affected by the move could not be immediately ascertained.

A mail sent to Twitter on the issue did not elicit a response.

The closure of the two offices in key locations in India comes as the platform has initiated a massive cost-cutting drive globally, after billionaire Elon Musk's USD 44 billion takeover of Twitter, last year.

The firm downsized from more than 7,000 people to 2,300 active employees across the globe -- the mass layoffs began with the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and many other high-ranking leaders last year.

In the retrenchments that followed, Twitter fired the majority of its over 200 employees in India as well.

Only a handful was spared as layoffs culled roles across engineering, sales and marketing, and communications teams.

The US-based social media platform, in an internal e-mail to employees in early November said, "in an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce."

