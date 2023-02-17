Virus check: Using immune cells, IIT makes nano-vaccine against Covid 

Home Cities Delhi

The results showed that it generated antibodies against the COVID-19 virus and was more effective as compared to free antigens,” he added.

NEW DELHI:  In an effort to develop an effective nano-vaccine against COVID-19, a team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi developed a nano-vaccine by using the body’s immune cells. 

According to the researchers, this vaccine has several advantages over currently approved vaccines as this vaccine can overcome disadvantages, including the stability of the materials used, limited immune response, side effects and blood clotting, and a durable immune response that will offer better protection from the deadly COVID-19 virus. 

A study titled “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein-Activated Dendritic Cell-Derived Extracellular Vesicles Induce Antiviral Immunity in Mice” to this effect, carried out in collaboration with the Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad, was recently published in ACS Biomaterials Science and Engineering. 

Researchers explained that generally, after vaccination, the antigens are processed by the antigen-presenting cells, which eventually activate other immune cells (B and T cells) to generate the antibodies and eliminate the virus. “Unlike general vaccines, this next-generation vaccine is one step ahead as it uses the nanovesicles derived from activated APCs, which already contain processed antigens on their surface and are also equipped with other factors required for the direct activation of B and T cells.” said one of the researchers.

“The immune response elicited by this vaccine was tested in mice. The results showed that it generated antibodies against the COVID-19 virus and was more effective as compared to free antigens,” he added.

“When injected with a 10 times lower dose compared to the free antigen, the nano-vaccine was equally efficient in raising antiviral immunity. It showed a durable immune response, including the generation of memory cells, which can act as a safeguard for the next infection,” Prof. Jayanta Bhattacharyya, Centre for Biomedical Engineering, IIT Delhi, said.

